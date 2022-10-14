OCSO Identifies Suspect, Victim In Deadly Spencer Stabbing


Friday, October 14th 2022, 11:01 am

By: News 9


SPENCER, Okla. -

The Oklahoma County Sheriff’s Office has identified the suspect and victim in connection to a deadly Spencer stabbing.

Deputies responded to the scene just before 4 p.m. Thursday near the intersection of North Post Road and Northeast 32nd Street.

Deputies said the victim, Vanessa Wade, 29, was transported to the hospital for further treatment where she died.

OSCO identified the suspect as 31-year-old Kayla Shanee McNeal.

The investigation is ongoing.

News 9's Brittany Toolis will have the latest updates during News 9 at 4 p.m.
