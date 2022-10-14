Woman Dies After Being Stabbed In Spencer

By: News 9

Victim Stabbed, Taken To Hospital In Critical Condition

Authorities said a woman has died after being stabbed on Thursday afternoon.

The incident happened near the intersection of North Post Road and Northeast 32nd Street. Oklahoma County deputies responded to the scene shortly before 4 p.m.

The Oklahoma County Sheriff's Office said the victim was transported to the hospital for further treatment where she died of her injuries.

A neighbor was taken in for questioning by deputies.

Police have not identified the victim or the person taken into custody.

More information is expected to be released on Friday morning.

This is a developing story.



