Oklahoma County Sheriff’s Office Investigating Deadly Stabbing In Spencer

-

A woman was stabbed in her neighborhood Thursday afternoon after a dispute with a neighbor.

The Oklahoma County Sheriff's Office said the victim later died at the hospital.

There is still some information we are waiting to learn about, but we do know this all started when her and a neighbor got into some kind of argument.

“About 3:45 this afternoon we were called to a home here on Fox Avenue in Spencer on report of a stabbing,” said Deputy Aaron Brilbeck, the Public Information Officer for the Oklahoma County Sheriff’s Office.

Jim Gardner in Bob Mills Sky News 9 was above the neighborhood as first responders worked to secure the scene.

“Yeah, tape is up down at the end of Fox Ave. here on the south side,” he said from above.

“Once our deputies arrived, we found one victim had been stabbed and has been transported to the hospital,” said Brilbeck.

They said the man they believe is responsible was arrested at the scene.

“He is being taken to the Oklahoma County Sheriff’s Office right now for questioning. We believe this was some type of a neighbor dispute although we don’t know exactly what led to it,” said the Public Information Officer.

Investigators stayed on scene for hours taking photos and collecting evidence.

At this time the Oklahoma County Sheriff’s Office has not released the name of the two people involved. We are expecting to learn more about the investigation Friday.



