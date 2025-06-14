New OG&E Coliseum opens its doors in Oklahoma City, welcoming riders from around the world

New OG&E Colliseum opens its doors, welcoming riders from around the world

By: Tevis Hillis

Oklahoma City's brand-new OG&E Coliseum is officially open.

The $82 million MAPS 4 project replaces the aging Jim Norick Arena.

With its first major event underway, the National Reining Horse Association (NRHA) Derby draws in thousands of competitors and spectators worldwide.

Inside the OG&E Coliseum, the iconic Gateway of Champions, a familiar sight from the old Jim Norick Arena, still stands tall.

"So keeping that spirit and that piece of the path is very important," said Billy Smith, Commissioner of the NRHA.

While tradition remains, the upgrades are impossible to ignore. From modern lighting and enhanced seating to club-level access, the coliseum blends comfort with state-of-the-art features.

"In the past, we had to makeshift these types of amenities," Smith said.

On the arena floor, riders show off what Smith proudly calls "ballet on horseback."

"They do a series of circles, spins, and slides—it shows the horse's athleticism," he said.

"They ride a pattern, and the degree to which they confidently complete those maneuvers determines their score."

This week's NRHA Derby features more than 1,300 horses, with competitors from China, Brazil, Italy, Germany, and, of course, in Oklahoma.

"That I-35 corridor from Fort Worth to Oklahoma City—that's the largest share of reining horse farms and breeding," Smith added.

The NRHA has called Oklahoma City home for 45 years. With the new coliseum, that relationship only grows stronger.

"This is a new standard for this type of venue. It's very unique in the horse world," Smith said. "Everyone should come out here and see the venue. It'll make you Oklahoma proud."