‘No Kings Day’ protest brings crowds in Norman

Norman residents joined the nationwide “No Kings Day” protest Saturday, rallying downtown against Trump-era policies and in support of civil liberties.

Saturday, June 14th 2025, 10:17 am

By: Graham Dowers


NORMAN, Okla. -

Residents of Norman gathered Saturday as part of the nationwide “No Kings Day” protest, joining communities across the country in pushing back against what organizers describe as authoritarian policies under the Trump administration. Held at a public park near downtown, the event featured speeches, signs, and peaceful demonstrations focused on civil liberties, immigration enforcement, and the militarization of police. Attendees carried American flags and hand-painted posters, while Norman police maintained a visible but low-key presence. Scroll through the slideshow below for scenes from the demonstration.
Graham joined the News 9 team in February of 2025. He is dedicated to sharing the diverse stories that have shaped his country and his community.

