‘No Kings Day’ protest brings crowds in Norman

Saturday, June 14th 2025, 10:17 am
Residents of Norman gathered Saturday as part of the nationwide “No Kings Day” protest, joining communities across the country in pushing back against what organizers describe as authoritarian policies under the Trump administration. Held at a public park near downtown, the event featured speeches, signs, and peaceful demonstrations focused on civil liberties, immigration enforcement, and the militarization of police. Attendees carried American flags and hand-painted posters, while Norman police maintained a visible but low-key presence. Scroll through the slideshow below for scenes from the demonstration.
