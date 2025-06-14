‘No Kings Day’ protest brings crowds in Norman

Norman residents joined the nationwide “No Kings Day” protest Saturday, rallying downtown against Trump-era policies and in support of civil liberties.

By: Graham Dowers

-

Residents of Norman gathered Saturday as part of the nationwide “No Kings Day” protest, joining communities across the country in pushing back against what organizers describe as authoritarian policies under the Trump administration. Held at a public park near downtown, the event featured speeches, signs, and peaceful demonstrations focused on civil liberties, immigration enforcement, and the militarization of police. Attendees carried American flags and hand-painted posters, while Norman police maintained a visible but low-key presence. Scroll through the slideshow below for scenes from the demonstration.







