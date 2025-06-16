Thunder players stay grounded on Father's Day

Thunder and Pacers prepare for key NBA Finals Game 5 in Oklahoma City amidst Father's Day reflections. Thunder's Kenrich Williams and Lu Dort discuss fatherhood and basketball.

By: Chris Williams, Victor Pozadas

-

The Oklahoma City Thunder are gearing up to face the Indiana Pacers in Game 5 of the NBA Finals on Monday. While both sides are focused on the game, they're also reflecting on Father's Day.

"Puts everything in perspective, like knowing, hey, win or lose I still have to come home and change diapers," Thunder Guard Kenrich Williams said.

This year marks Thunder Guard Lu Dort's first year as a new father, and said he likes to reset once he gets home to his baby.

"With all those ups and downs, emotions throughout the whole playoffs, you know I'm going home to my little one," Dort said. "I just get a smile and he doesn't know anything about what's going on. It's the best feeling. Every time I go back home, I'm always happy."

Pacers Guard TJ McConnell was coached by his dad growing up, so he sees today through a different lens.

"I owe so much to him and I mean, I feel like you guys see the way I play. It's because of him," McConnell said. "He saw something in me and wanted to continue to push me and now I'm so grateful, and love him so much for it."

Game 5 of the NBA Finals continues tomorrow at Paycom Center in downtown Oklahoma City. With the series all tied up 2-2, we'll see if the boys in blue can take the lead or fight back in Game 6.

Thunder vs Pacers in the NBA Finals

OKC Thunder NBA Finals

Keys to the NBA Finals for the Oklahoma City Thunder

Get to know the foe: Where Thunder stands against the Pacers

⁠Thunder Player POV