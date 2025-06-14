Oklahoma City joins nationwide ‘No King’s Day’ protest against Trump administration

Demonstrators in Oklahoma City joined thousands nationwide for the “No King’s Day” protest, opposing President Trump’s policies and defending First Amendment rights.

By: Graham Dowers, Elizabeth Fitz

Demonstrators gathered in downtown Oklahoma City Friday morning as part of the national “No King’s Day” protest, a coordinated effort across thousands of U.S. cities to oppose what organizers describe as authoritarian policies under President Donald Trump’s administration.

The local protest began at 9 a.m. near the intersection of Oklahoma City Boulevard and Hudson Avenue. Protesters began marching toward City Hall at 9:45 a.m., where a rally is scheduled to continue until noon.

News 9’s Elizabeth Fitz reported live from the scene near the Myriad Gardens, describing the turnout as “huge,” with protesters stretching for several blocks.

Participants carried handmade signs, chanted, and received supportive honks from passing vehicles. Fitz noted that while different groups within the march were voicing varied concerns, all were unified in protest against the Trump administration.

So far, the event has remained peaceful. Oklahoma City police have focused primarily on directing traffic and maintaining public safety.

Organizers said the protest is intended as a gathering of citizens concerned by what they view as the erosion of civil liberties and democratic institutions.

“This is very alarming because the free press is the key to people all across this country getting the information that they need to make educated decisions about who they want to have represent them,” Rep. Forrest Bennett (D) said.

Oklahoma Public Safety Commissioner Tim Tipton acknowledged demonstrators’ right to protest and stated law enforcement was prepared to respond only if necessary.

Additional coverage and interviews from the event will be available throughout the day.

