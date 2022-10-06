Police Identifies Child Killed In SE OKC Homicide


Thursday, October 6th 2022, 12:29 pm

By: News 9


OKLAHOMA CITY -

After notifying next-of-kin, Oklahoma City police said it has identified a boy killed in a drive-by shooting earlier this week.

Officers were called to a home around 9 p.m. Tuesday near Southeast 44th Street and South Bryant Avenue.

Authorities said Dumarcus Fuller, Jr. was hit by gunfire and taken to an Oklahoma City metro hospital by a private vehicle.

Fuller was later pronounced dead. Family members told police that the child is believed to be either eight or 9 years old.

OCPD is still searching for any suspect or suspects in connection with the killing.

