Metro Woman Charged In Deadly NW OKC Hit-And-Run

A woman was charged after admitting to hitting a woman in a wheelchair with her car and then fleeing the scene.

A metro driver has been charged in Oklahoma County for a deadly hit-and-run crash three months ago that killed a woman in a wheelchair. Police said the victim was hit not once, but three times in northwest Oklahoma City.

Court documents revealed that 24-year-old Daniela Montoya turned herself into police three days after the deadly crash. The woman allegedly told investigators she did not stop because she was scared and was driving a borrowed car.

Police said three witnesses called 911 the night of September 18th after seeing a driver hit a person in a wheelchair near northwest 36th Street and Portland Avenue. The victim was identified as Kenieka Coleman. Police said Coleman was run over several times after she was knocked out of her wheelchair.

“She was hit the first time she was in the northbound lanes a northbound vehicle hit her, knocked her in the southbound lane where she was hit a second time,” said Knight. “And a third car came along and hit her yet again.”

According to court filings, witnesses described seeing a blue Subaru hit the woman and leave the scene. Three days after the crash Montoya called 911 and agreed to meet investigators at downtown headquarters. She told investigators she was driving from the gym and the street very dark when the victim suddenly appeared in front of her. Police said there was still damage to the car Montoya was driving the night of the crash.

Oklahoma County prosecutors charged Montonya with one count of leaving the scene of a fatality collision. She was booked into the Oklahoma County Detention Center on that charge.