Man In Grinch Slippers Arrested With 46,000 Fentanyl Pills In OKC

Oklahoma County prosecutors charged an Oklahoma man with aggravated drug trafficking after a traffic stop, uncovered $1.3 million worth of illegal Fentanyl pills.

-

Oklahoma County prosecutors charged an Oklahoma man with aggravated drug trafficking after a traffic stop on Interstate 35 last month.

A team of Oklahoma County Sheriff’s Deputies and Oklahoma City Police regularly patrol the interstates and seized thousands of pills from Justin McCrow’s vehicle during the stop.

Oklahoma County Sheriff Tommie Johnson said on Thursday that McCrow had $1.3 million worth of illegal Fentanyl pills. The suspect caught the eye of a deputy as he sped through a construction zone on Interstate 35. “Our deputy saw the driver make two unsafe lane changes in that time and pulled the suspect over just north of Britton Road,” said Sheriff Tommie Johnson, Oklahoma County Sheriff’s Office.

Johnson said several clues found in McCrow's car did not match up with the story he gave the deputy. They believed McCrow was on a long drive. He traded tennis shoes for Grinch slippers and had a change of clothes in the front. “Our deputy spotted a bundle of cash in the console and a black duffle bag in the backseat,” said Johnson. “Inside the duffle bag, our deputies found approximately 46,000 Fentanyl pills valued at about $1.3 million.”

Thousands of pills that will never make it to the streets. “There’s no doubt in my mind these arrests save lives in our community,” said Johnson.

But for every large bust, Johnson said some traffickers slip through the cracks, putting lives in danger. “A small amount can kill a human being and it’s coming in in droves like this, what are we missing?” said Johnson. “You wish you had all the manpower in the world to put them out there to stop this.”