Oklahoma City Police shared a video on social media in hopes of tracking down two individuals who allegedly stole $4,000 in glasses in Oklahoma City.

By: News 9

-

The video shows two people in a vision store near Northwest 10th Street and Czech Hall Road. Police ask that if you have any information call 405-235-7300.