Boy Killed In SE OKC Drive-By, No Arrests Made

-

Oklahoma City police are investigating a drive-by shooting that killed a young boy Tuesday night.

Police have not released the victim’s name and said investigators are looking for the suspected shooter.

Investigators collected security video from several of the homes near southeast 44th Street and East Avenue.

Neighbor Rodney Harvey lives across the street and heard the shooting.

“It was an automatic rifle, sounded like,” said Rodney Harvey, witness.

Police say an innocent child was killed and no one else in the home was injured.

“The child was inside the house when he was struck,” said Msgt. Gary Knight, Oklahoma City Police

Harvey was one of the first witnesses to call 911.

“The father came out and said his kid had been shot and I went down to talk to the neighbors who saw the car that left,” said Harvey. “As I was down there the father drove by and asked me to call 911.”

He was heartbroken to hear the young boy did not survive. Harvey said the incident was not the first time shooters have targeted their cul-de-sac.

“A couple years ago there was a drive-by shooting at a corner house down there,” said Harvey. “And a month ago my kids saw a drive-by a house at the end of the street.”

Harvey was hopeful security cameras in the area will help police catch the suspected killer.

“At this time there have been no arrests in the case, no suspects identified,” said Knight. “So, we certainly need the public’s help on this one.”

Tips for homicide investigators can be left by calling (405) 297-1200.



