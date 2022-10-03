Firefighters Rescue Driver Trapped In Wreckage After Oklahoma City Crash

Sunday, October 2nd 2022, 11:09 pm
New details on a crash near I-44 and SW 119th where authorities say a driver was pinned under his truck.
Firefighters say the truck went off the road into a ravine.
This happened Saturday night around 9:30 p.m.
Crews worked for about 40 minutes to rescue the victim.
Firefighters say the man was taken to the hospital and is expected to be OK.
