Firefighters Rescue Driver Trapped In Wreckage After Oklahoma City Crash

New details on a crash near I-44 and SW 119th where authorities say a driver was pinned under his truck.

Firefighters say the truck went off the road into a ravine.

This happened Saturday night around 9:30 p.m.

Crews worked for about 40 minutes to rescue the victim.

Firefighters say the man was taken to the hospital and is expected to be OK.