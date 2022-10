By: News 9

1 Rescued, Taken To Hospital After SW Oklahoma City Crash

-

Authorities responded to a crash in southwest Oklahoma City Saturday night along I-44 and Southwest 119th.

Authorities said a truck went off the on-ramp and into a ravine, heading southbound.

Firefighters pulled one person from the vehicle and took them to an ambulance around 10 p.m.

This is a developing story, stay tuned for updates.