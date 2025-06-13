Edmond officer severely injured in crash, brother raises money for mobility scooter

Former Edmond Police Sgt. Joe Wells, left severely injured and with a leg amputation after a 2022 high-speed crash, is receiving support from his brother, who is raising funds to help improve Joe’s mobility and quality of life.

By: Deanne Stein

The road to recovery is far from over for Sgt. Joe Wells, an Edmond police officer who was struck head-on by a fleeing suspect during a high-speed chase in September 2022. The violent crash left Wells with a devastating leg injury that led to amputation and severe nerve pain.

Now, his brother, Phillip Wells, also a police officer, is stepping up to support him and is calling on the community for help.

"Joe is a quiet guy and he doesn’t like to ask for anything," Phillip said. "But seeing him struggle like this, it hurts to watch."

During the crash, Sgt. Wells was hit by suspect Garrett Trammell while on duty.

“He was on life support, and they didn't think he was going to make it,” Phillip remembers. “Joe pulled through.”

Although he survived, the crash in some ways did take away a part of Joe’s life that can't be replaced. He undergone more than 20 surgeries, including the amputation of his leg.

“Joe before this incident he was very active,” Phillip said.

Phillip said his brother enjoyed martial arts, yard work, and attending St. Louis Cardinals games. Now, simple tasks like walking to the mailbox have become painful challenges.

"The nerve damage in his leg causes him a lot of pain," Phillip said. "It's hard for him to wear his prosthetic leg, it's painful after he wears it, he's in pain for several hours afterwards.”

To help improve his brother’s quality of life and independence, Phillip is raising money to purchase a four-wheeled scooter.

"Having this scooter will help him get out there and be more active," Phillip said.

If you would like to help, click here: Fundraiser by Phillip Wells : Help Sgt. Joseph Wells Gain Mobility and Relief