Organizers prepare for 'No Kings' protests happening across the country Saturday

A nationwide protest has been organized as a day of action against what organizers call rising authoritarianism and corruption under President Trump and his allies.

Friday, June 13th 2025, 6:28 pm

By: Stephanie Maniche


OKLAHOMA CITY -

Hundreds of cities across the country, including several in Oklahoma, are preparing for a wave of protests Saturday as part of a national day of action against what organizers describe as growing authoritarianism and corruption tied to President Trump and his allies.

Why has a protest been organized? 

Organizers are saying it is a national day of action and mass mobilization in response to increasing authoritarian excesses and corruption from President Trump and his allies.  

Who will participate in the protests? 

Hundreds of cities across the country, including cities in Oklahoma, will protest on Saturday 

What else is happening on Saturday?  

A military parade in Washington marking the Army’s 250th anniversary, as well as Flag Day 

Why are organizers having a protest?  

  1. Detaining people for their political views
  2. Threats to deport American citizens 
  3. Defying the courts 
  4. Crackdowns on free speech 

How did the “No Kings” movement come about? 

The theme was orchestrated by the 50501 Movement, a national movement composed of Americans standing for democracy and against what they say are authoritarian actions of the trump administration.  

The name 50501 stands for 50 states, 50 protests, one movement
Stephanie Maniche
Stephanie Maniche

Multimedia journalist Stephanie Maniche joined News 9 in January 2025. She has a passion for telling compelling stories that inform, engage and inspire communities. Stephanie previously worked in Alpena, MI and Wichita, KS.

