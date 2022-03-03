New Information Released In SE OKC Shooting Involving Officer

Thursday, March 3rd 2022, 10:17 am

By: News 9

New information was released Thursday morning in an officer-involved shooting incident Wednesday night that left an officer injured and the suspect dead.

The incident began when the officer went to a report of a disturbance and suspicious person in the 2300 block of S. Kate.

Shortly after, the officer approached the person after finding them in the 2100 block of Emco Dr.

The officer attempted to pat search the person, who immediately drew a gun on the officer and fired shots.

The officer was hit in the leg from the gunfire and as the officer returned fire, the suspect attempted to flee by using the officer's police car.

The suspect was not able to steal the car and tried to get away on foot.

Authorities were able to locate the suspect by use of a police drone, which found the suspect close to a nearby residence.

The suspect was then placed into custody and received aid for injuries sustained from gunfire.

The suspect was pronounced dead afterwards at a local hospital.

At this time, the suspect's identity has not yet been confirmed.

The officer was treated for their gun wound and has been released from the hospital.