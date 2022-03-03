Police Officer Injured, Suspect Dead In SE OKC Shooting

Thursday, March 3rd 2022, 7:12 am

A shootout in southeast Oklahoma City Wednesday night ended with one police officer hurt and the suspect dead.

It started around 6 p.m. Wednesday night when police responded to a domestic disturbance call on Kate Avenue near Southeast 22nd and I-35.

According to police, the suspect involved immediately started shooting at the officer and the officer then returned fire.

The officer was shot in the leg, and the injured suspect tried to get away from the scene in the officer's patrol vehicle.

The suspect didn't get anywhere, authorities said.

Police say the suspect was taken into custody later by other officers responding to the scene.

After they tried doing life-saving procedures, the suspect was rushed to the hospital where he died shortly after.

At this time, the name of the officer and suspect involved have not yet been released and police are expected to release more details Thursday.

The officer involved in the shooting is on routine, paid administrative leave this morning.



