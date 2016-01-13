Lacie Lowry

Wednesday, January 13th 2016, 8:33 am

By: News 9

Oklahoma has become a beloved second home for Lacie. She is an Emmy award-winning journalist from Rockwall, Texas, and received a Bachelor of Arts in Telecommunications from Baylor University. She started her career at KTXS-TV in Abilene, Texas, as the 6 p.m. anchor, then worked as the morning anchor at KGBT-TV in Harlingen, Texas. In 2010, Lacie joined the Griffin Communications family and became the weekend anchor at News On 6 in Tulsa, Oklahoma. She stayed with the company when she moved down the turnpike to News 9 in OKC three years later. She has covered everything from tornadoes, wildfires and hurricanes to high-profile crimes, murder confessions and human interest stories.

Lacie spends much of her time outside of television working with non-profits and serving on various community panels. She also loves hunting and fishing in the Oklahoma outdoors, and spending time with her two rescue dogs.



