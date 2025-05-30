News 9 Viewer Captures Soaring Bald Eagle at Lake Overholser

Friday, May 30th 2025, 12:48 pm
A beautiful sight unfolded at Lake Overholser in Oklahoma City on Friday morning.
News 9 viewer Natalie Johnson recorded a bald eagle soaring above and circling around the lake as joggers and walkers took a morning stroll below.
Johnson said it was so neat to see.
Full-grown bald eagles can have a wingspan of up to 7 feet and are among the largest birds of prey in the world.
In Oklahoma, the biggest congregation of bald eagles can be found at the Great Salt Plains National Wildlife Refuge.
Lacie Lowry is an Emmy Award-winning journalist and has been part of the Griffin Media team since 2010. She loves helping Oklahomans wake up on weekday mornings while co-anchoring News 9 This Morning and News 9 at 9a. You can also catch Lacie’s Flavor of Oklahoma segments where she highlights restaurants and talented chefs in the Oklahoma City metro.
