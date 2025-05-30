News 9 Viewer Captures Soaring Bald Eagle at Lake Overholser

An Oklahoma City woman recorded a bald eagle soaring above Lake Overholser.

Friday, May 30th 2025, 12:48 pm

By: Lacie Lowry


OKLAHOMA CITY -

A beautiful sight unfolded at Lake Overholser in Oklahoma City on Friday morning.

News 9 viewer Natalie Johnson recorded a bald eagle soaring above and circling around the lake as joggers and walkers took a morning stroll below.

Johnson said it was so neat to see.

Full-grown bald eagles can have a wingspan of up to 7 feet and are among the largest birds of prey in the world.

In Oklahoma, the biggest congregation of bald eagles can be found at the Great Salt Plains National Wildlife Refuge.
