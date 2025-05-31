Enid Receives Fish Habitats through State Grant Program

Friday, May 30th 2025, 11:07 pm
The city of Enid just received 57 new fish attractors for its pond at Government Springs Park through a new partnership with the Oklahoma Department of Wildlife Conservation.
The Habitat Enhancement Partnership Initiative provides matching funds for fish habitat in reservoirs across Oklahoma. ODWC doubled the city's money and purchased $5,000 worth of habitat. The locations of the newly submerged fish attractors will soon be available on the wildlife department’s live fish attractor map.
Apply here for the grant program before the September 1 deadline.
Lacie Lowry is an Emmy Award-winning journalist and has been part of the Griffin Media team since 2010. She loves helping Oklahomans wake up on weekday mornings while co-anchoring News 9 This Morning and News 9 at 9a. You can also catch Lacie’s Flavor of Oklahoma segments where she highlights restaurants and talented chefs in the Oklahoma City metro.
May 30th, 2025
May 30th, 2025
May 31st, 2025
May 31st, 2025