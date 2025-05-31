Enid Receives Fish Habitats through State Grant Program

The city of Enid, Oklahoma, received dozens of fish habitats through a new grant program offered by the state wildlife department.

By: Lacie Lowry

The city of Enid just received 57 new fish attractors for its pond at Government Springs Park through a new partnership with the Oklahoma Department of Wildlife Conservation.

The Habitat Enhancement Partnership Initiative provides matching funds for fish habitat in reservoirs across Oklahoma. ODWC doubled the city's money and purchased $5,000 worth of habitat. The locations of the newly submerged fish attractors will soon be available on the wildlife department’s live fish attractor map.

Apply here for the grant program before the September 1 deadline.



