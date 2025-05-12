On The Border bought by Mexican food competitor

The parent company of Pappasito's Cantina is set to acquire On The Border Mexican Grill & Cantina out of bankruptcy.

By: Lacie Lowry

A direct competitor of the restaurant chain On The Border Mexican Grill & Cantina is set to acquire it out of bankruptcy.

Houston-based Pappas Restaurants, which owns Pappasito's Cantina and several restaurant brands, said it was the highest bidder at auction.

It did not disclose the amount of the winning bid or future plans.

In March 2025, On The Border filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy, citing difficult economic conditions, labor shortages and underperforming restaurants.

It also closed multiple locations, including the one at Northwest Expressway and Lake Hefner Parkway in Oklahoma City.

The court must approve the Pappas purchase.