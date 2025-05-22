What are Bang Bang Noodles? An Oklahoma City restaurant's specialty

Thursday, May 22nd 2025, 11:30 am
Have you ever had hand-pulled noodles? An Asian noodle joint just west of downtown Oklahoma City called Big Biang specializes in them.
Davy Sangouanesy says he started the concept as a food truck in 2019 and then quickly opened a brick-and-mortar location at 704 W Sheridan Avenue.
Ever since he was young, Sangouanesy said he was always in the kitchen.
"I've always cooked as a child," Sangouanesy said. "I'm guessing like 7-8 years old, making food at home when mom's at home because I wanted to try things."
Now, with a restaurant of his own, Sangouanesy says he tries to bring more people in to try new things and new food.
He described his restaurant as Asian Fusion. “We took fried styles from Japan and Korea, and we took ingredients from Southeast Asia like curries, and we combined it all with some very American things,” Sangouanesy said.
The long, thick Biang Biang noodles are often called “Bang Bang” noodles because when you make them, you pound the dough on the table to stretch it out and that is the sound it makes.
