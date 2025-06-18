Food and wine pairings event to benefit aspiring Oklahoma chefs

An annual fundraiser to help Oklahoma culinary students achieve their dreams has a new twist this year.

By: Lacie Lowry

-

Oklahoma chefs will mentor culinary students training for their futures in the annual Odyssey de Culinaire fundraiser in Oklahoma City with a new interactive tasting experience this year. The premier event for aspiring chefs has been a staple for decades. Odyssey raises money for ProStart, a program preparing Oklahoma high school students to become tomorrow’s leaders in the foodservice industry.

This year’s event will take place on July 9 at the Skirvin Hilton Hotel in downtown Oklahoma City. Tickets for the 21-and-up event are $150 per person, or $1,500 for a table of 10. Guests will travel to each tasting station, where chefs and their students will explain their creations and wine offerings.

“By supporting Oklahoma ProStart through Odyssey, we can close the gap on the funds needed to support culinary teachers in the classroom,” said Roberta Helsley, director of workforce development for the Oklahoma Restaurant Association. “We know through our work, this event will provide needed dollars for field trips, lab supplies and food demonstrations that help develop skills needed in the hospitality industry.”

At least 1,200 students from 24 high schools and career technology centers across the state have participated in the ProStart program.





Chef lineup:

Eric Smith of The Crown

Kurt Fleischfresser of Western Concepts Restaurant group

Ben Alexander of McNellie’s Group

Meghan Synco of Hal Smith Restaurants

Amaru Loetz of Sedalia’s

Levi Bouska of Butcher BBQ Stand

Tyler Sherbon of Ma der Lao

Shollie Hammons of Omni Oklahoma City Hotel

Josh Valentine of Cloud Puncher at Lively Hotel

Alex Pierce of Southern Hills Country Club

Joel Bein of The Meat and Cheese Show

Marc Guizol of the Oklahoma City Golf and Country Club

Sheamus Feeley of Malfi Enoteca

Chris Barton of Skirvin Hotel

Jonas Favela of The National Autograph Collection