The 3 Oklahoma Restaurants where Moms want to spend Mother’s Day

Tuesday, May 6th 2025, 10:18 am
A fun survey by Mixbook, a photobook agency, shows the top three restaurants selected by Oklahoma moms for their perfect Mother’s Day outing. Mother's Day is Sunday, May 11. The company surveyed 3,014 mothers.
TOP PICKS
#1 Café Kacao, Oklahoma City
Veronica Zelada is the celebrated owner and chef at this restaurant featuring Guatemalan cuisine. It has won many awards since its opening in 2011. We sat down with Zelada for an interview at the popular café in Flavor of Oklahoma.
#2 The Mule, Edmond
The Mule is known for its gourmet grilled cheese sandwiches featuring modern twists on the classics. There are two metro locations in Edmond and Oklahoma City’s Plaza District.
#3 Wild Fork, Tulsa
This fine dining American cuisine restaurant is locally owned and located in the charming Utica Square. Weekend brunch at Wild Fork is a crowd favorite.
