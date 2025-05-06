The 3 Oklahoma Restaurants where Moms want to spend Mother’s Day

Oklahoma mothers selected two Oklahoma City restaurants and one Tulsa restaurant as their top three choices where they would like to go out for Mother's Day.

Tuesday, May 6th 2025, 10:18 am

By: Lacie Lowry


Oklahoma -

A fun survey by Mixbook, a photobook agency, shows the top three restaurants selected by Oklahoma moms for their perfect Mother’s Day outing. Mother's Day is Sunday, May 11. The company surveyed 3,014 mothers.


TOP PICKS

#1 Café Kacao, Oklahoma City

Veronica Zelada is the celebrated owner and chef at this restaurant featuring Guatemalan cuisine. It has won many awards since its opening in 2011. We sat down with Zelada for an interview at the popular café in Flavor of Oklahoma.

#2 The Mule, Edmond

The Mule is known for its gourmet grilled cheese sandwiches featuring modern twists on the classics. There are two metro locations in Edmond and Oklahoma City’s Plaza District.

#3 Wild Fork, Tulsa

This fine dining American cuisine restaurant is locally owned and located in the charming Utica Square. Weekend brunch at Wild Fork is a crowd favorite. 
