Volunteers Needed: Oklahoma group helping children with special needs

Wednesday, May 21st 2025, 7:29 am
An Oklahoma non-profit organization specializing in outdoor adventures for children with special needs held a fishing outing on Saturday, and the group is looking for volunteers to help with future events.
The weekend event at South Lakes Park in Oklahoma City was organized by Adapting Worlds Foundation, who said more than 50 children and their families attended the event.
The organization says each family fished with a volunteer, including News 9 morning anchor Lacie Lowry.
The children caught bluegill, catfish, crappie and largemouth bass.
Adapting Worlds Foundation says it needs more volunteers for future fishing events.
If you’re interested, follow the group on Facebook or send an email to info@adaptingworlds.org.
Lacie Lowry is an Emmy Award-winning journalist and has been part of the Griffin Media team since 2010. She loves helping Oklahomans wake up on weekday mornings while co-anchoring News 9 This Morning and News 9 at 9a. You can also catch Lacie’s Flavor of Oklahoma segments where she highlights restaurants and talented chefs in the Oklahoma City metro.
