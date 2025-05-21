Volunteers Needed: Oklahoma group helping children with special needs

Adapting Worlds Foundation held a fishing event for children with special needs. Learn how you can help out with future events.

By: Lacie Lowry

-

An Oklahoma non-profit organization specializing in outdoor adventures for children with special needs held a fishing outing on Saturday, and the group is looking for volunteers to help with future events.

The weekend event at South Lakes Park in Oklahoma City was organized by Adapting Worlds Foundation, who said more than 50 children and their families attended the event.

The organization says each family fished with a volunteer, including News 9 morning anchor Lacie Lowry.

The children caught bluegill, catfish, crappie and largemouth bass.

Adapting Worlds Foundation says it needs more volunteers for future fishing events.

If you’re interested, follow the group on Facebook or send an email to info@adaptingworlds.org.