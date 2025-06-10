First evidence of Mountain Lions Reproducing in Oklahoma: Kitten photos

The Oklahoma Department of Wildlife Conservation released photographic evidence on Tuesday that mountain lions may be breeding in Oklahoma.

By: Lacie Lowry

The Oklahoma Department of Wildlife Conservation released photographic evidence on Tuesday that mountain lions may be breeding in Oklahoma, which is a key indicator the population is becoming established.

The wildlife department confirmed reports of two separate mountain lions observed with kittens in different regions of the state. Photographic evidence of an adult mountain lion with two half-grown kittens was taken in Osage County in October 2024, and of an adult with three smaller kittens in Cimarron County in December 2024.

“These sightings are just one small piece of the puzzle needed to better understand this species,” said Jerrod Davis, furbearer biologist for the Wildlife Department. “That two female mountain lions have established at least part of their territories in Oklahoma is a direct reflection of a healthy ecosystem,” he added.

The Wildlife Department has confirmed 85 sightings of individual mountain lions since 2002, with an uptick in confirmed sightings in 2023.