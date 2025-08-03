23rd Street Antique Mall gets their truck back with the help from unknown man

Iconic 1948 Ford Panel Truck stolen from 23rd Street Antique Mall in OKC found thanks to social media and a vigilant local

By: Hank Cavagnaro

On Friday, July 25th, the 1948 Ford Panel Truck from 23rd Street Antique Mall was stolen from the parking lot.

Bill and Denny McConnell have owned the Antique Mall for 36 years. They say the truck has two roles, one being their delivery truck, the other is as a moving billboard.

“We've had it for, I don't know, 10 or 12 years,” said Bill. “It's just great advertising for us. The only downside is when I'm driving it, everyone knows it’s me, and it just means I have to behave how I drive, you know? But it's great advertising and Denny's right, it's the rolling billboard and turns a lot of heads.”

The couple left around 1 p.m. to go to a funeral when they noticed the truck was missing from the parking lot. After looking at surveillance video, they saw that the truck was taken around 12:35.

After several posts to social media, the couple received several tips saying that the car had been seen across NW OKC.

“When we were at the funeral, one of our antique dealers was there, and he said, ‘I just drove by and I saw Bill pulling out of the parking lot. I waved at him,’ but it wasn't Bill. It was someone that was stealing the truck,” Said Denny McConnell. “Even at the funeral, I was getting notifications. Oh, I saw your truck. I saw it parked at some apartments on 36th Street. And then we got a notification that someone saw it at 10th going south on Walker.”

The couple then headed home with their granddaughter Maddy and had all but given up hope when they received a late-night call from the police saying they had found their truck. They found it in the parking lot right next door to their store.

“They told us that there was a guy named Michael who saw the post online and thought, ‘Oh, I need to go lock my car because, you know, trucks are getting stolen and he went outside to lock his car and the truck drove by, which just blows my mind. Like, why would you stay in the same area if you've stolen this amazing thing?” said Maddy. “So he got in his truck and followed it, called the police. When the guy noticed he was being followed, he jumped out, next door at the race car shop, and ran away and yelled, ‘They let me borrow it. I know Bill and Denny,’ which is not true. But that was just amazing that the police got it, next door and then called my grandma, and that was that. We drove it home.”

But all the McConnells know is the man’s name is Michael. Which is why they want to find him now. They want to thank him personally for helping return their truck.

