Push for Juneteenth as an Oklahoma state holiday continues

By: Stephanie Maniche

The push to make Juneteenth a state holiday despite it being recognized on the federal level is ongoing.

Oklahoma State Senator Nikki Nice said the ties between Juneteenth and Oklahoma are all the more of a reason to recognize it.

“It was based on those 1866 treaties that were signed at the battle of honey springs in Oklahoma,” said Nice.

She added the treaties stated those enslaved by the tribes were emancipated and said it is a piece of history many may not know.

Nice adds many people reference June 19, 1865 when Maj, General Gordon Granger arrived in Galveston, Texas announcing that slaves were free.

Nice adds, “So the story stops in Oklahoma, and therefore Oklahomans should be claiming the story of Juneteenth."

Back in June of 2020, Governor Stitt issued a statement acknowledging Juneteenth as the day slavery ended.

He referenced the Oklahoma Standard saying the state should lead the way being forever willing to overcome differences.

Fast forward, Nice said and now there is a push to do away with diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI) in schools and the workplace.

Juneteenth became a federal holiday in 2021 when former President Joe Biden signed the Juneteenth National Independence Day Act.

Nice urges those in support of the holiday to contact your legislatures in an effort to make it a state holiday.