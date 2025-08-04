What rising OKC home prices mean for buyers and sellers

Record high home prices in OKC as average sales hit nearly $275,000, says Oklahoma City Metropolitan Association of Realtors. More houses on the market than ever before.

By: Destini Pittman

The Oklahoma City Metropolitan Association of Realtors says that OKC's home prices are the highest they've ever been. They say the average price of sales in June was nearly $275,000.

MLSOK President-elect Barry Whittington said prices have been rising for years, but supply is now also at an all-time high.

“At the end of July, we have more houses on the market than we've ever had,” Whittington said.

He added that prices are going back to pre-COVID levels, which he called a healthy adjustment. For sellers, Whittington said that as long as you didn’t overpay for your home originally, you should still be in good shape.

For buyers, he recommends acting quickly.

“You should aim to secure a home within 30 days so you don’t miss out,” he said. “There are some sellers sitting out of the market because they’re locked into a 3% rate and don’t want to buy a new home at 6 or 6.5%. But buyers are starting to adjust, and 6% may be the new normal. Historically, that’s still a good rate.”