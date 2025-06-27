Tinker Air Show 2025: What to know before you go

Thousands will gather at Tinker Air Force Base this weekend to see the Thunderbirds’ first Oklahoma show since 2019.

Friday, June 27th 2025, 7:10 am

By: Megan Gold, Christian Hans


Thousands are expected to gather at Tinker Air Force Base to watch the Thunderbirds in action for the first time in Oklahoma since 2019.

News 9 Meteorologist Megan Gold will co-host the event and is sharing additional details about Saturday and Sunday's event.

At the last Tinker Air Show in 2023, there were over 300,000 people who came out to see the show. The last time the Thunderbirds were here was in 2019.

Tinker Air Show 2025: Meet the aircraft

The US Air Force says this year, their show is brand new. When the show had to take a hiatus during the COVID-19 pandemic, they took the opportunity to revamp their show.

In addition to the Thunderbirds, those attending can also watch the Air Force Drill Team and the United States Air Force Band.

On the ground, there will also be several parked airplanes to come and check out before the Thunderbirds show begins at 4 p.m.

In the event of rain or storms, Tinker does have contingency plans for any storms that pop up, especially with lightning.

The show begins at 8 a.m. on Saturday and Sunday.

Tinker Air Show: What items are allowed on base?
Megan Gold
Megan Gold

Meteorologist Megan Gold, born and raised in Oklahoma, joined the Griffin Media team in January 2022. Previously the weekend morning meteorologist on sister station News On 6, you can now catch Megan’s weather and traffic reports weekday mornings on News 9 This Morning. In addition to her passion for weather, the cause nearest and dearest to her heart is championing young students to become involved in STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering and Math) studies.

Christian Hans
Christian Hans

Christian Hans is a Digital Content Producer for News 9. He joined News 9 full-time in July of 2022 after graduating from the University of Oklahoma. 

logo

Get The Daily Update!

Be among the first to get breaking news, weather, and general news updates from News 9 delivered right to your inbox!

More Like This

June 27th, 2025

June 28th, 2025

June 28th, 2025

June 28th, 2025

Top Headlines

June 28th, 2025

June 28th, 2025

June 28th, 2025

June 28th, 2025