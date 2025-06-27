Heightened Security in Place for Tinker Air Show Amid Tensions Overseas

By: Deanne Stein

Following recent international tensions, Tinker Air Force Base prepares to welcome thousands with increased patrols, screenings, and safety measures for this weekend’s air show. Heightened Security for Tinker Air Show Months of planning went into this year’s security strategy. Increased security in response to rising global tensions, particularly the conflict in Iran. Multiple squadrons and local law enforcement agencies will be brought in to assist. Security Forces on Full Alert “We are monitoring on a daily basis,” said Staff Sgt. Joshua Price, Security Forces Defender at Tinker Air Force Base. Security Forces operate 24/7, year-round, with responsibilities expanding during the air show. What to Expect: Safety Measures Increased police presence across the base. More patrols and visible officers in the crowd. Defenders stationed at gates and around the flight line. Tightened entry procedures: ID checks for all visitors over 18 Metal detectors and screening checkpoints Random vehicle searches at all entry points Vehicle Searches & Compliance If selected, visitors must: Show ID Exit vehicle and open all compartments Leave all items inside the vehicle Firearms or illegal substances must be declared “Please comply with all instructions,” said Price. “These are military police with full authority.” Public Cooperation Encouraged “Be patient with everybody, it’s going to be really crowded,” Price said. “At some points you will be shoulder to shoulder.” Officers will mostly be on foot due to space constraints on the flight line. If you need help, approach any officer. "Eagle Eyes" program encourages public vigilance. “You can never go wrong—even if it seems minor, say something,” Price said. Final Reminders Expect loud jet noise—bring hearing protection Gates open at 8 a.m. Saturday and Sunday Arrive early and follow posted instructions for a safe and smooth experience For more information on what you can or can’t bring, click here: https://www.tinker.af.mil/tinkerairshow/ Read More: Tinker Air Show 2025: What to know before you go Tinker Air Show 2025: Meet the aircraft ﻿Tinker Air Show: What items are allowed on base?