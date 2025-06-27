Thunderbirds pilots prep for upcoming Tinker Air Show

As Tinker Air Force Base prepares for the Tinker Air Show this weekend, the pilots set to head up into the sky are putting on their final preparations.

By: Christian Hans

While thousands of people are expected to view the upcoming Tinker Air Show this weekend, the select few pilots apart of the US Air Force Thunderbirds demonstration team are getting ready for their first Oklahoma exhibition in five years.

Free Tinker Air Show Featuring Air Force’s Thunderbirds: What You Need to Know

The elite demonstration team is known for its precision aerial maneuvers, showcasing the skill, power and professionalism of the U.S. Air Force.

Tinker Air Show 2025: Meet the aircraft

One of the pilots flying Saturday and Sunday is Lt. Col. Ian Lee, who says he is proud to fly and excited to meet everyone coming out this weekend.

“It takes a lot of practice for sure," Lee said, "It looks like we’re gonna hit each other a lot of times, but trust us, we don’t. We have our motto, it’s 'blind trust,' and we just trust in everyone, [including] the pilots and the maintainers who work on the jet.”

Gates to Tinker Air Force Base open at 8 a.m. on Saturday and Sunday, with aerial demonstrations starting at 11 a.m.

Tinker Air Show: What items are allowed on base?