Thunderbirds pilots prep for upcoming Tinker Air Show

Friday, June 27th 2025, 5:48 am
While thousands of people are expected to view the upcoming Tinker Air Show this weekend, the select few pilots apart of the US Air Force Thunderbirds demonstration team are getting ready for their first Oklahoma exhibition in five years.
The elite demonstration team is known for its precision aerial maneuvers, showcasing the skill, power and professionalism of the U.S. Air Force.
One of the pilots flying Saturday and Sunday is Lt. Col. Ian Lee, who says he is proud to fly and excited to meet everyone coming out this weekend.
“It takes a lot of practice for sure," Lee said, "It looks like we’re gonna hit each other a lot of times, but trust us, we don’t. We have our motto, it’s 'blind trust,' and we just trust in everyone, [including] the pilots and the maintainers who work on the jet.”
Gates to Tinker Air Force Base open at 8 a.m. on Saturday and Sunday, with aerial demonstrations starting at 11 a.m.
