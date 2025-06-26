Understanding Buttocks Pain: Causes and treatment

In this edition of Daily Dose, Dr. Lacy Anderson answers a viewer's question about pain in the buttocks and upper hip.

By: News 9

Pain in the buttocks can stem from a variety of conditions, and understanding the source is key to finding relief, according to Dr. Lacey Anderson.

“If you have pain in the area of the buttocks where you see the dimples on each side, this could be an inflammation of the sacroiliac joint,” Anderson said. The sacroiliac, or SI joint, is where the hip bones meet the lower spine. Inflammation in this joint, a condition known as sacroiliitis, often worsens when pressure is applied to the area.

“This type of pain typically resolves with time, rest, anti-inflammatory medications, and sometimes steroids,” Anderson said.

However, pain that travels from the buttocks down the back of the leg may signal a different issue: sciatica. “If you feel pain in the buttocks that shoots down the back side of your thigh, that sounds more like nerve pain,” Anderson explained.

Sciatica occurs when the sciatic nerve becomes inflamed, often due to a bulging disc in the lower back pressing on the nerve. “This also often improves with time, rest, anti-inflammatory medication, and steroids, but the pain from sciatica can be much more severe,” she said.

Anderson emphasized that nerve pain can be “excruciating,” and individuals experiencing severe symptoms should consult their doctor.