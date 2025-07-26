What's Oklahoma's role in the energy landscape as AI makes more impact?

In this edition of Hot Seat, Scott Mitchell and Washington, D.C.-based pollster Michael Meyers discuss the the energy demands of artificial intelligence and data centers, as well as how Oklahoma is navigating the tension between economic development and energy infrastructure.

By: Scott Mitchell, Destini Pittman

Meyers said that while energy demand is increasing due to AI and the onshoring of manufacturing, supply isn't keeping pace.

"They're taking advantage of power wherever we have it," Meyers said, explaining that current high prices are the result of poor political decisions blocking infrastructure, not a lack of resources.

Oklahoma's Energy Landscape and Public Sentiment

Meyers' firm polled Oklahomans to gauge their views on wind and solar energy. Despite legislative pushback and localized opposition, the data revealed strong public support: "By a three-to-one margin, they think wind energy is a good thing," he said.

A majority, 68 percent, believe the state should either maintain current policies or make it easier to develop wind energy. Only 15% believe it should be harder.

Support cuts across geographic and political lines, with 55% of western Oklahomans and 52% of eastern Oklahomans saying wind energy is positive for the state.

"That’s not an uncommon pattern," Meyers said. "Where these things are more viewable, you do tend to create more intensity, and again, that's where the media likes to focus."

Renewables, Private Land, and Legislative Tensions

Meyers stressed that most Oklahomans respect both energy diversity and private property rights. While media coverage often focuses on neighbors opposing solar and wind developments, his polling shows broad support, even among Republicans.

"Energy policy is ... maybe the one that's most driven by good and bad governmental decisions and where there's a direct impact and where there's a lot of government to get in the way that you've got, you know," he said. "Local governments, you've got state government, you've got federal government, you've got overlapping jurisdictions, sometimes you have airport authorities that have a say in these things.

To see Meyers' full remarks, watch the video above.