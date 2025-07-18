Study Finds Personality May Predict Ideal Fitness Routine

New research shows that personality traits can strongly influence exercise preferences and success, suggesting that tailoring workouts to individual mindsets may improve fitness consistency and reduce stress.

By: News 9

New research suggests your personality type could be a key factor in determining the kind of workout that’s right for you. A study from University College London indicates that mindset may matter more than muscle when it comes to sticking with a fitness routine.

Researchers tracked more than 100 volunteers in a lab setting, analyzing how five core personality traits — extroversion, agreeableness, conscientiousness, neuroticism, and openness — influenced exercise behavior and performance.

The findings revealed that extroverts were more likely to gravitate toward high-intensity endurance workouts, favoring activities that stimulate and energize them. Conscientious individuals were more likely to follow well-rounded, balanced fitness routines, consistently completing all aspects of a workout regimen, including strength training.

The study also found that personality traits often overlap. For example, someone who is both neurotic and conscientious may be more likely to exercise regularly as a way to manage stress and stay disciplined.

Researchers also observed that individuals with higher levels of negative emotions experienced significant reductions in stress after working out, reinforcing the mental health benefits of exercise across all personality types.

The study highlights the potential of using personality insights to build more personalized and sustainable fitness plans.