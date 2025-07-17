Should you get your cortisol checked? Here’s what to know

Thursday, July 17th 2025, 12:33 pm
A growing number of patients, especially those in their 20s and 30s, are requesting that their cortisol levels be tested during routine lab work, a trend that many physicians believe is being driven by social media. But according to Dr. Lacy Anderson, most people don’t need a cortisol check unless they’re showing specific symptoms.
High cortisol levels, often linked to conditions like Cushing’s syndrome, can cause a range of noticeable physical changes. These include:
If you’re experiencing two or more of these symptoms, it may be worth asking your healthcare provider about cortisol testing. Otherwise, routine cortisol screening is generally unnecessary for healthy individuals.
As always, it’s best to discuss concerns with your doctor rather than relying on trends circulating online.
