Annual eye exams recommended for all adults

In this edition of Daily Dose, Dr. Lacy Anderson answers a viewer's question about how often to get eye exams,

By: News 9

Whether you have perfect vision or not, adults 18 and older should get a comprehensive eye exam every year, according to Dr. Lacy Anderson.

“Even people with 20/20 vision can benefit from annual screenings because they can detect early signs of serious health conditions,” Dr. Anderson said.

Regular eye exams can catch not only vision issues but also early signs of glaucoma, cataracts, diabetic retinopathy, and hypertensive retinopathy. In some cases, doctors may also spot undiagnosed conditions like diabetes, high blood pressure, or autoimmune diseases during routine exams.

While some experts believe low-risk adults might not need yearly checkups, Dr. Anderson says it remains a smart preventive measure.

Children should also be screened early, once between 6 and 12 months, again between ages 3 and 5, and then yearly once they start school. Early detection can help address issues like lazy eye or strabismus.