College World Series: Schedule, where to watch, LSU takes Game 1

A new champion of college baseball could be crowned on Sunday. LSU took down Coastal Carolina in Game 1 of the College World Series final on Saturday in a 1-0 pitcher's duel to put itself on the verge of a second national title in three years.
LSU pitcher Kade Anderson dazzled on the hill, striking out 10 batters in a complete game shutout that saw him toss 130 pitches. Not to be outdone was Coastal pitcher Cameron Flukey, who put on a strong showing over six innings. A lone run scored in the first inning off Flukey proved to be the decider.
Now, the Chanticleers will have to bounce back quickly to keep hopes of a second national title in program history alive. Before Saturday's defeat, Coastal Carolina had won an astonishing 26 games in a row.
Game 1: LSU 1, Coastal Carolina 0
Game 2: Coastal Carolina vs. LSU | 2:30 p.m. | ABC
*Game 3: Coastal Carolina vs. LSU | 7:30 p.m. | ESPN
*if necessary
