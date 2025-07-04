Oklahoma Trio projected as Top-10 picks in 2025 MLB Draft

Robust Oklahoma presence in MLB Draft 2025. Holliday, Willits, and Witherspoon predicted as top-round selections. Get details now.

By: Toby Rowland

It could be a historic MLB Draft for the state of Oklahoma in 2025. Three state products may very well hear their names called in the Top 10 picks. Stillwater High School’s Ethan Holliday, Fort Cobb-Broxton High School’s Eli Willits, and University of Oklahoma pitcher Kyson Witherspoon will be sure-fire first-round selections.

Holliday and Willits are considered potential number-one overall picks. The latest ESPN mock draft has Holliday going 4th overall to the Rockies, Willits 7th overall to the Marlins and Witherspoon 9th overall to the Reds.

Ethan Holliday is the son of seven-time All-Star, Matt Holliday, and the brother of Jackson Holliday, the first overall pick of the 2022 MLB Draft by Baltimore.

Eli Willits is the son of former long-time major leaguer and current OU assistant coach, Reggie Willits. His brother, Jaxon, is the current shortstop of the Sooners.

Kyson Witherspoon was one of the best pitchers in the nation this year as Oklahoma’s Friday night ace. He was named 1st-team All-SEC and a Perfect Game All-American after racking up 124 strikeouts and 10 wins in 2025 on the mound.

The 2025 MLB Draft will take place July 13-14 in Atlanta.