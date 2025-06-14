2025 U.S. Open Round Final Round tee times, Pairings: Full Saturday schedule and TV coverage from Oakmont

The final round of the 2025 U.S. Open at Oakmont features a mix of players chasing their first major and 44-year-old Adam Scott, seeking his second nearly 12 years after his 2013 Masters win. Scott (-3) leads the final pairing with 64-hole leader Sam Burns (-4) at 2:15 p.m. ET. The tough Oakmont course has kept scores low, with only J.J. Spaun (-3) and Viktor Hovland (-1) also in red numbers, teeing off at 2:04 p.m. Carlos Ortiz (E) and Tyrrell Hatton (+1) follow at 1:53 p.m., while pre-tournament favorite Scottie Scheffler (+4) starts at 1:04 p.m., eight shots behind and looking to pressure the leaders.
Round 4 -- Sunday, June 15
Round 4 start time: 8 a.m.
Early TV coverage: 8 a.m. to 11 a.m. on USA Network
TV coverage: 11-7 p.m. on NBC
Featured Groups live stream: TBA on USOpen.com, U.S. Open mobile app
2025 U.S. Open tee times, Sunday pairings
- 6:52 a.m. — Cam Davis
- 7:03 a.m. — Jordan Smith, Matthieu Pavon
- 7:14 a.m. — Harris English, Hideki Matsuyama
- 7:25 a.m. — Taylor Pendrith, Ryan McCormick
- 7:36 a.m. — Michael Kim, Johnny Keefer
- 7:47 a.m. — Brian Harman, James Nicholas
- 7:58 a.m. — Sungjae Im, Philip Barbaree Jr.
- 8:14 a.m. — Denny McCarthy, Niklas Norgaard
- 8:25 a.m. — Tony Finau, Daniel Berger
- 8:36 a.m. — Andrew Novak, Rory McIlroy
- 8:47 a.m. — Mackenzie Hughes, Adam Schenk
- 8:58 a.m. — Matt Fitzpatrick, Justin Hastings (a)
- 9:09 a.m. — Rasmus Højgaard, Collin Morikawa
- 9:20 a.m. — Corey Conners, Ryan Fox
- 9:36 a.m. — Laurie Canter, Patrick Reed
- 9:47 a.m. — Tom Kim, Jon Rahm
- 9:58 a.m. — Xander Schauffele, Maverick McNealy
- 10:09 a.m. — Jhonattan Vegas, Si Woo Kim
- 10:20 a.m. — Aaron Rai, Trevor Cone
- 10:31 a.m. — J.T. Poston, Jordan Spieth
- 10:42 a.m. — Thomas Detry, Brooks Koepka
- 10:58 a.m. — Chris Kirk, Jason Day
- 11:09 a.m. — Sam Stevens, Keegan Bradley
- 11:20 a.m. — Ryan Gerard, Matt Wallace
- 11:31 a.m. — Victor Perez, Ben Griffin
- 11:42 a.m. — Emiliano Grillo, Russell Henley
- 11:53 a.m. — Christiaan Bezuidenhout, Max Greyserman
- 12:04 p.m. — Scottie Scheffler, Nick Taylor
- 12:20 p.m. — Marc Leishman, Chris Gotterup
- 12:31 p.m. — Robert MacIntyre, Cameron Young
- 12:42 p.m. — Thriston Lawrence, Rasmus Neergaard-Petersen
- 12:53 p.m. — Carlos Ortiz, Tyrrell Hatton
- 1:04 p.m. — J.J. Spaun, Viktor Hovland
- 1:15 p.m. — Sam Burns, Adam Scott