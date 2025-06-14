2025 U.S. Open Round Final Round tee times, Pairings: Full Saturday schedule and TV coverage from Oakmont

The 2025 U.S. Open final round at Oakmont features Adam Scott and Sam Burns leading a tough field where only a few players remain under par on one of golf’s most challenging courses.

By: CBS Sports

The final round of the 2025 U.S. Open at Oakmont features a mix of players chasing their first major and 44-year-old Adam Scott, seeking his second nearly 12 years after his 2013 Masters win. Scott (-3) leads the final pairing with 64-hole leader Sam Burns (-4) at 2:15 p.m. ET. The tough Oakmont course has kept scores low, with only J.J. Spaun (-3) and Viktor Hovland (-1) also in red numbers, teeing off at 2:04 p.m. Carlos Ortiz (E) and Tyrrell Hatton (+1) follow at 1:53 p.m., while pre-tournament favorite Scottie Scheffler (+4) starts at 1:04 p.m., eight shots behind and looking to pressure the leaders.

Round 4 -- Sunday, June 15

Round 4 start time: 8 a.m.

Early TV coverage: 8 a.m. to 11 a.m. on USA Network

TV coverage: 11-7 p.m. on NBC

Featured Groups live stream: TBA on USOpen.com, U.S. Open mobile app





2025 U.S. Open tee times, Sunday pairings

6:52 a.m. — Cam Davis 7:03 a.m. — Jordan Smith, Matthieu Pavon 7:14 a.m. — Harris English, Hideki Matsuyama 7:25 a.m. — Taylor Pendrith, Ryan McCormick 7:36 a.m. — Michael Kim, Johnny Keefer 7:47 a.m. — Brian Harman, James Nicholas 7:58 a.m. — Sungjae Im, Philip Barbaree Jr. 8:14 a.m. — Denny McCarthy, Niklas Norgaard 8:25 a.m. — Tony Finau, Daniel Berger 8:36 a.m. — Andrew Novak, Rory McIlroy 8:47 a.m. — Mackenzie Hughes, Adam Schenk 8:58 a.m. — Matt Fitzpatrick, Justin Hastings (a) 9:09 a.m. — Rasmus Højgaard, Collin Morikawa 9:20 a.m. — Corey Conners, Ryan Fox 9:36 a.m. — Laurie Canter, Patrick Reed 9:47 a.m. — Tom Kim, Jon Rahm 9:58 a.m. — Xander Schauffele, Maverick McNealy 10:09 a.m. — Jhonattan Vegas, Si Woo Kim 10:20 a.m. — Aaron Rai, Trevor Cone 10:31 a.m. — J.T. Poston, Jordan Spieth 10:42 a.m. — Thomas Detry, Brooks Koepka 10:58 a.m. — Chris Kirk, Jason Day 11:09 a.m. — Sam Stevens, Keegan Bradley 11:20 a.m. — Ryan Gerard, Matt Wallace 11:31 a.m. — Victor Perez, Ben Griffin 11:42 a.m. — Emiliano Grillo, Russell Henley 11:53 a.m. — Christiaan Bezuidenhout, Max Greyserman 12:04 p.m. — Scottie Scheffler, Nick Taylor 12:20 p.m. — Marc Leishman, Chris Gotterup 12:31 p.m. — Robert MacIntyre, Cameron Young 12:42 p.m. — Thriston Lawrence, Rasmus Neergaard-Petersen 12:53 p.m. — Carlos Ortiz, Tyrrell Hatton 1:04 p.m. — J.J. Spaun, Viktor Hovland 1:15 p.m. — Sam Burns, Adam Scott



