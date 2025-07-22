Jerry Jones criticizes Micah Parsons over contract, incorrectly claims he missed six games last season

Contract negotiations between Micah Parsons and the Dallas Cowboys heat up as training camp approaches.

By: CBS Sports

As Micah Parsons looks for a significant contract extension with the Dallas Cowboys, he and team owner Jerry Jones have not been shy when vocalizing their thoughts. With training camp around the corner, the notable sound bites aren't stopping. Jones seemingly took a shot at his star pass rusher when speaking Monday, and didn't exactly have all his facts correct while doing so.

"Just because we sign him doesn't mean we're gonna have him. He was hurt six games last year. Seriously," Jones said.

But don't take his "seriously" too seriously, because Parsons was not out six games last year; he was out four.

"Contracts are four, five years, OK? There's a lot of water under the bridge if you step out there and do something in the first two or three," Jones said. "You can get hit by a car, seriously. So there's a lot to look at over a lot of years that could make a big difference. Have you ever heard of any clubs committing to players and then they didn't pan out after they committed to them? We have."

Parsons, who enters the fifth year of his rookie contract, started 13 of 17 games in 2024, finishing with 12.0 sacks, 43 combined tackles, including 30 solo, 12 tackles for a loss, and 23 quarterback hits. The former first-rounder does not have a history of missing games. In his rookie year, he started and played in 16 of a possible 17 games, and started every game in his second and third years.

Jones went on to give an example of a player he gave a big contract to, who then ended up sitting out for a significant portion of the following year. The Cowboys made Dak Prescott the highest-paid player in history when the quarterback signed a four-year, $240 million extension, with $231 million guaranteed, in September of 2024 and he played just eight games last season.

"I remember signing a player for the highest-paid position in the league and he got knocked out two-thirds of the year," Jones said. "Dak Prescott. So there are a lot of things you can think about, just as the player does, when you're thinking about committing and guaranteeing money."

Parsons said last week that "ownership is always going [to] make [contract negotiations] drag out, make it more complicated than it has to be," and Jones has said he doesn't see the contract negotiations with the 26-year-old as urgent.

The Pro Bowler hasn't seemed too concerned about getting what he feels he deserves, saying, "I'm just going to get mine no matter what."

Parsons attended mandatory minicamp and is expected to report for training camp, despite no contract extension agreement. The Cowboys reportedly worked out a trio pass rushers, Jesse Luketa, Kameron Cline and James Houston, ahead of training camp as the contract dispute with Parsons continues.



