OHP reopened the southbound Broadway Extension exit ramp leading to westbound I-44.

By: Christian Hans

The Oklahoma Highway Patrol has reopened an exit leading to Interstate 44 Wednesday morning in northeast Oklahoma City due to flooding.

According to News 9 crews on scene, an OHP trooper's vehicle had stopped in the on-ramp, blocking traffic from traveling between southbound Broadway Extension and westbound I-44.

The roadway has since been cleared after crews were able to drain the flooding from the exit ramp.