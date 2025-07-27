Road closures expected as Myriad Convention Center demolition continues

Electrical line rerouting to close E.K. Gaylord's far right lane in OKC as Myriad Convention Center makes way for new Thunder arena.

Saturday, July 26th 2025, 7:38 pm

By: Digital Intern


OKLAHOMA CITY -

Road closures are expected as demolition on the former Myriad Convention Center continues to make way for the new Thunder arena.

RELATED: Demolition work for former Myriad Convention Center continues

City leaders say OG&E crews will be rerouting electrical lines leading to the closure of the far right lane of E.K. Gaylord through the fall.

Two other lanes will remain open. Demolition is expected to be completed later this year.

MORE ARENA UPDATES:

OKC New Arena

Oklahoma City's new arena plans revealed. Here's a look at the future home of the Thunder
logo

Get The Daily Update!

Be among the first to get breaking news, weather, and general news updates from News 9 delivered right to your inbox!

More Like This

July 26th, 2025

July 27th, 2025

July 27th, 2025

July 26th, 2025

Top Headlines

July 27th, 2025

July 27th, 2025

July 27th, 2025

July 27th, 2025