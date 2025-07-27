Road closures expected as Myriad Convention Center demolition continues

Saturday, July 26th 2025, 7:38 pm
Road closures are expected as demolition on the former Myriad Convention Center continues to make way for the new Thunder arena.
City leaders say OG&E crews will be rerouting electrical lines leading to the closure of the far right lane of E.K. Gaylord through the fall.
Two other lanes will remain open. Demolition is expected to be completed later this year.
