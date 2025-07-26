Long-time courthouse shoe shiner dies at 87

Cleo Fields, a long-time shoe shiner at the Oklahoma County Courthouse, has died at age 87.

By: Digital Intern

The Oklahoma County Sheriff's Office is mourning the loss of long-time shoe shiner Cleo Fields.

Mr. Cleo has been shining shoes at the Oklahoma County Courthouse in downtown Oklahoma City for more than two decades.

Oklahoma County Commissioner Brian Maughan said Mr. Cleo died Thursday night at the age of 87 after being sick for the past couple of weeks.

The Oklahoma County Sheriff's Office made a Facebook post in memory of Mr. Cleo, saying, "Today, the Oklahoma County Sheriff's Office is mourning the loss of Mr. Cleo, a fixture at the Oklahoma County Courthouse for decades. We will miss his smile and his huge heart. RIP Cleo!"

Funeral arrangements have yet to be announced, but Maughan said Mr. Cleo may be the first citizen to lie at the county courthouse.







