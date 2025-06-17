By The Numbers: Thunder 1 win away after Game 5 win

Jalen Williams and Shai Gilgeous-Alexander powered the Thunder’s 120-109 win that put OKC one victory away from their first NBA championship.

By: Jeremie Poplin

The Oklahoma City Thunder are on the verge of winning the NBA title. Teams that win Game 5 in a 2-2 series go on to win the series 75% of the time.

While both teams prepare for Game 6 in Indianapolis, here is a By The Numbers look at what happened in Game 5.

103 – Points scored or assisted by JDub and SGA, a staggering 86% of Oklahoma City’s 120 total points.

40 – Points by Jalen Williams, a career playoff high and the most by any player in this year’s Finals.

10 – Assists for SGA, tying his postseason high.

26 – Combined made field goals by J-Dub and SGA, out of OKC’s total 44

+24 – Total point differential in favor of the Thunder through 5 games. They've averaged +4.8 points per game, highlighting how consistently they've outlasted Indiana in critical stretches.

114.7 – Oklahoma City’s offensive rating in the Finals, a testament to their poise and execution against a scrappy Indiana defense.

110.0 – Pacers’ offensive rating in the series — below their regular-season mark and not enough to win without elite defense.

14-0 – Indiana’s playoff record when scoring 110 points.

0-7 – Pacers’ record when they fail to reach that mark.

15 – Games with 30+ points for SGA this postseason, joining Jordan, Kobe, and Hakeem Olajuwon for most in a single playoff run.

-13 – Tyrese Haliburton plus-minus 0-for-6 FG • 6 PTS • 6 REB • 6 AST • 3 TO • 3 PF • 0 STL • 0 BLK • 34:10 MIN

4 – Consecutive Pacers turnovers in the fourth quarter that turned a 2-point OKC lead into a double-digit margin.

31 – Points per game for Williams over the last three Finals games: 26 in Game 3, 27 in Game 4, 40 in Game 5.

476 – Points off turnovers in the playoffs for OKC, a new record.

99 – Days since the Pacers have lost back-to-back games

32 – Points Oklahoma City scored off Pacers turnovers, the most points off turnovers they've allowed all year long.

9 – Points scored by Indiana off Thunder turnovers — showing a stark contrast in ball security and conversion.

5 – Number of times this postseason that the Thunder have scored 30+ points off turnovers.

1 – One more win for an NBA Title

