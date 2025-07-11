Jalen Williams donates clothing Items to be auctioned off to Goodwill Central Oklahoma

Jalen Williams donated nearly 100 clothing items to Goodwill Central Oklahoma to be auctioned off online.

By: Brandon Coons

Oklahoma City Thunder forward and 2025 NBA Champion Jalen Williams donates nearly 100 clothing items to Goodwill Central Oklahoma.

Goodwill officials say they’re up for auction right now on their website just search, “Jalen Williams.” 100% of the proceeds will help Goodwill Central Oklahoma’s youth employment programs.

“It was really heartwarming to be able to work with J-Dub and his team and understand that this was something that we could make a really big impact together”, said Melissa Richey, Vice President of Marketing and Development at Goodwill Central Oklahoma. “I think that just shows the true compassion, care, passion that he has for this city.”

Goodwill officials say one pair of signed Jalen Williams shoes will hit the runway at the nonprofit’s Work the Runway Fashion Show on August 8, 2025.

