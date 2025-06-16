How to make an at-home coffee bar

News 9’s Sassy Mama shows how to set up an at-home coffee bar to save money on daily coffee runs.

By: News 9

News 9’s Sassy Mama shows how to set up an at-home coffee bar to save money on daily coffee runs.

It’s an inexpensive investment that can last all year.

Start by finding flavored syrups you and your family enjoy. These are often cheaper at stores like HomeGoods, Marshalls and T.J. Maxx. You can also purchase jars with dispensers to help control how much syrup you use. To prevent messes, store the syrups on a tray. Reusable straws are another great addition to your drinks.

To make cold foam, buy a milk frother; many cost less than $10.

For flavored cold foam, combine flavored syrup and whole milk in a tall jar. Mix with a milk frother for one minute.