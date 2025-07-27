Oklahoma Highway Patrol pleads for caution after "devastating" weekend

Tragic weekend in Oklahoma with 12 fatalities reported by Oklahoma Highway Patrol, resulting from seven crashes and three drownings.

By: Jarred Burk

The weekend has been "devastating" according to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol.

In a post, the agency said they have responded to 12 fatalities across the state, with nine killed in seven crashes and three deaths by drowning.

"We’re asking everyone to please make safe choices every time you get behind the wheel," OHP said.

One drowning happened at Lake Murray on Friday afternoon when a man was overtaken by waves after falling off a jet ski reaching for his hat.

A second drowning happened on Lake Texoma when a man lost his life while fishing on a kayak.

The deadly crashes happened across the state including one on I-35, another near Davis and a third in Pottawatomie County.

OHP said "Let’s work together to save lives."