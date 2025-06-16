Oklahoma man goes on crime spree with OKC sword attack and shooting 3 in Norman

Confirmed: Norman fatal shooting suspect also linked to Oklahoma City Monastery sword attack. Details on arrest and ongoing investigations.

Norman Police confirms the man who was arrested in connection to a fatal shooting in Norman, was the same suspect identified in the Oklahoma City Buddha Mind Monastery sword attack.

Mark Christian Shepherd entered the OKC monastery Saturday afternoon and confronted a woman in the reception area. The man attacked the woman after being asked to leave, leaving her in critical condition.

Shepherd then fled the scene.

Norman Police published a statement Sunday regarding the June 14 shooting:

Police responded to a reported shooting in the 1300 block of Torrey Pines Road around 3:34 p.m. Once on scene, officers found three gunshot victims.

The initial investigation indicates that the suspect, later identified as 25-year-old Mark Christian Shepherd, entered the residence and shot three family members before leaving the scene.

One man died as a result of his gunshot injuries. Two women were transported to an area hospital in critical condition where they remain hospitalized.

Norman officials quickly identified and located Shepherd driving in the area of Chautauqua Avenue and State Highway 9. Officers initiated a traffic stop and Shepherd was taken into custody without further incident.

Shepherd was booked into the Cleveland County Detention Center on one complaint of first degree murder and two complaints of assault with a deadly weapon.

A motive for both incidents has not been released at this time.

